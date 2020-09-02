Ghana: Emoluments for GFA Officials

2 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Congress of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has approved emoluments for the leadership of the association as recommended by the Frederick Moore led ad-hoc compensation committee.

The three-man committee which also has Delali Senaye and Sampson Nartey-Yoe, recommended that President of the association, Kurt Okraku, be given a monthly salary of GH¢12,000, with his vice Mark Addo earning GH¢7,000 and GH¢4,000 each going to the rest of the members of the Executive Council.

Also, the President and his vice will receive a per diem of $500 and $400 per day for foreign travels respectively, while the Executive Council members receive $300 in that direction plus business class tickets for all.

Congress also voted in support of the GH¢1,600 sitting allowance for Executive Council members as well as approving the decision of the committee to scrap the payment of ex-gratia to members of the Executive Council as was the practice previously.

The house approved a budget of GH¢71 million for the next financial year and also approved Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as their auditing firm for the next three years.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

