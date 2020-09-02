Ghana: Police Investigate Assault On Odododiodoo MP

2 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

The Accra Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into an alleged assault on Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpujie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, at the James Town Police station, in Accra, on Monday.

The MP was allegedly assaulted by a group of ten young men.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge,who confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, said that the police have begun investigations into the case.

The Ghanaian Times gathered that on August 31, 2020 between 7pm and 10pm, a complainant arrested Andrew Accorley and took him to the James Town Police, for taking pictures and video of a private toilet at James Town.

It was also gathered that when the police were taking statement from Accorley, the MP and three others went to the police station to see the suspect.

The paper also gathered that while at the police station, a group of men numbering ten entered the place, allegedly assaulted Mr Vanderpuije and three others and deflated a Land Cruiser vehicle belonging to the MP.

One Iphone reportedly belonging to those with Mr Vanderpuije was stolen.

Mr Vanderpuije and the three others were reportedly rescued by the police and by the time police reinforcement came, the attackers had fled the scene.

Accorley has since been granted police enquiry bail, and according to the police, medical forms have been issued to four people to attend hospital, adding that efforts were underway to arrest the suspects.

