Ghana: First Atlantic Bank Inaugurates New Head Office Building

First Atlantic Bank has climaxed its 25th anniversary celebration with a tape-cutting ceremony to formally inaugurate its head office building

The new building comprises the executive, corporate service, and operations offices, as well as a gym.

The Board Chairman of the bank, Mr Amarquaye Armar said at the ceremony in Accra last Friday that the new office building was to provide comfort to staff and customers of the bank.

"Throughout the 25 years journey as a bank, we have reviewed and renewed our business models to achieve the objectives of the bank," he said.

He said quality service delivery had helped the bank to differentiate itself from other banks and penetrated the market to become one of the best first-tier bank within the Ghanaian banking space in the country.

He said the bank had successfully gone through the growth stages initiated by management, including stability and consolidation and had now reached the stage of digitisation.

"Now we are in the expansion and digitisation phase and ultimately the plan is to go global from Ghana. Now, we are repositioning ourselves for the digital banking challenge and we are also ready to move on the regional basis," he said.

Touching on the anniversary celebration, he said the bank, during the one- month-long silver jubilee celebration, unveiled the anniversary logo and inaugurated some selected Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects undertaken by its 35 branches across the country.

He said the bank had constructed a maternity block for the Talensi community in the Upper East Region and also refurbished a six-classroom and two-office blocks for the Cape Coast School for the Deaf and Blind in the Central Region.

Caption: Some board and management staff members of the bank cutting the anniversary cake to inaugurate the new head office building.