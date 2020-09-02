Ghana: Girl Stabbed to Death At Subrisu

2 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyeman

Koforidua — An 18-year-old girl believed to be mentally challenged has been stabbed to death by unknown assailants at Subrisu, in the Kwahu West municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased was stabbed in the right side of her ribs and stomach repeatedly, according to the police.

The body had been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital mortuary in Nkawkaw for preservation and autopsy while a manhunt has been mounted for the alleged perpetrators.

The Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Francis Gomado, who confirmed the incident to the Ghanaian Times, said that the grandfather of the deceased, Ashitey Sowah, reported the incident to the police.

He said that the police was informed that the deceased was killed by unknown persons in a plantation, but was brought home by community members, who found her.

Sgt Gomado said the police rushed to the house of the deceased, and found the body of the girl in a pool of blood, adding that careful examination revealed three 'fresh' knife wounds on the body.

He said when the police went to the plantation about 20 metres from the deceased's house, traces of bloodstains were found on the ground.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.