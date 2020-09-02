Ghana: Zoomlion Ghana Is to Establish Two Waste Management Plants in the Northern Region.

Yendi — Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the JOSPON and Zoomlion Group of Companies announced this in Yendi when he paid a courtesy to the overlord of Dagbon, Yaa-Naa Manama Abukari.

He mentioned the two plants as Solid Waste Recycling and Liquid Waste Treatment Plants which cost 20 million Euro and 15 million Euros respectively.

Dr Agyepong stated that the two plants would help to curb the sanitation problems in the region in particularly and the country as whole.

He hinted that the work of the Solid Waste Plant will commence in December 2020 and is expected to be completed within four months, while the Liquid Waste Treatment Plant will start on the same month and would be completed within fifteen months.

Dr Agyepong explained that the projects when completed would provide jobs to over 625 people in the area.

This, he said would help reduce the high unemployment rate in the country particularly in the north.

Dr Agyepong therefore, appealed to the Yaa-Naa to assist the company to bring the two projects into fruition.

He promised to provide the Gbewaa palace with more dust bins and needed materials to ensure sound sanitation in the palace and its environs.

Yaa Naa Abukari, on his part acknowledged the hard work of the Zoomlion Ghana towards addressing sanitation challenges in the country.

He emphasised that the work of Zoolion was promoting the health status of the people of the country.

Yaa-Naa Abukari therefore, pledged to offer the company the needed support to ensure it realises that objective.

"I am assuring you that together with my subjects within Dagbon, we would work hand on hand with you to get the plants established here," Yaa-Naa assured.

Earlier on the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Salifu Saeed expressed appreciation for the collaboration between JOSPON Group of Companies with the government in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He commended Zoonlion for its commitment not only to address sanitation challenges but also its zeal to create jobs for the youth in the country.

The minister also pledged to support the Zoomlion through the establishment of plants.