Ghana Red Cross Society Donates PPEs to GHS

The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS)yesterday donated personal potective equipment to the Ghana Health Service to fight the corona virus disease (COVID-19).

The items included gloves, surgical masks, protective gowns, single use disposable, non-woven material, resistance to fluid, glasses: Clear rigid plastic, eyes front+ sides protection worth CHF23, 397.00.

Presentig the items, in Accra yesterday, the President of GRCS, Mr Kwame Gyimah-Akwafo said the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent solicited support to assist the various national societies to help combat the spread of the deadly pandemic.

The Director General of Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, receiving the items thanked the GRCS for the gesture and promised to use the items for its intended purpose.

Dr Kuma-Aboagye said the fight against the pandemic needed inclusive support and urged Ghanaians to continue observing the safety etiquettes.