Ghana: Galaxy Holds Annual Scholarship Exam

Galaxy International School has organised its annual scholarship exams for hundreds of students from both private and public schools across the country over the weekend.

Each year the school gives opportunity to brilliant but needy students to have access to their excellent modernised educational facilities through scholarship offerings. The scholarship which ranges between 100 per cent and 25 per cent has enabled many students the opportunity to be part of the great Galaxy family. The exams is organised for Class 6 students preparing to join JHS 1 or Y7 likewise JHS 3 students hoping to start SHS 1 or Y10.

This year as always hundreds of students took part in the exams which was conducted under strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.

Most of the students were excited about their chances of excelling in the exams. Some of the candidates interviewed hinted that Galaxy is their dream institution and therefore saw the scholarship exams as a means to their dreams.

The principal of the school, Mr Cafer Tepeli, told reporters that the scholarship offering is in line with the school's corporate social responsibility aimed at bridging the education gap between the rich and the less privileged. He was elated that many previous scholarship beneficiaries have been placed in prestigious universities across the country and beyond. Some have also completed tertiary education and are doing very well in their various fields of endeavor.

The staff of the school are proud to be part of an organisation that has the needy at heart. For them being able to offer helping hand is a humbling experience.

A parent who accompanied her ward to the exams center was excited and impressed by the facilities available at the school. She said she had prepared her daughter very well for the exams because she knew what was at stake.

Galaxy International School is one of the best private international schools in the country. It offers both the British curriculum and the local WASSCE programme. It has a true reflection of international school with students from over 35 countries across the globe.

The school established in 2001, starts from pre-school to secondary with students having the advantage to learn foreign languages in order to create a true international contact.

It has alumina in over 45 universities within and outside the country.