Ghana: 'Fifa Funds to Go Into Infrastructures'

2 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku, has said that monies from the FIFA Forward 2.0 would be invested in the construction of infrastructures at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

The FA is expected to receive $6 million in four years from FIFA, as monies to support the member federation.

At the 26th Congress of the Football Association yesterday, Mr Okraku announced the money would be used to build a gym, a swimming pool and a multipurpose court.

"The FIFA Forward 1.0 programme will also see an investment of $280,000 into boreholes at League Centres and Game Centres across the nation as well as upgrade in I.T to improve competitions. It involves supply of PCs, Scanners, printers as well as internet to clubs," he said.

"We will also use some of the money from the FIFA Forward 2.0 to complete projects like a multipurpose court, a swimming pool, a gym and others here at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence," he added.

In a related development, the GFA Congress has approved the work programme and budget for the 2020/21 financial year.

The Association's highest decision making body also approved a proposal by the Ad-hoc Compensation Committee on allowances and incentives for the President, Vice and Executive Council members.

In accordance with Article 32(l) of the GFA Statutes, Congress appointed Baker Tilly Andah & Andah as the Association's Auditors for a period of three years.

Congress also unanimously voted for the ratification of the 2019/20 financial budget which was for the period spanning between October 26, 2019 and June 30, 2020.

The main business for the day was preceded by the Approval of the Agenda, GFA President's Address, the Activity report for the year as well as items on the agenda.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.