Ghana: President Inaugurates Amedzofe Water Supply System

Amedzofe — President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo made history yesterday when he became the first President in the Fourth Republic to visit highest human habitat in Ghana - Amedzofe in the Ho West District of the Volta Region.

The President's mission was to inaugurate the newly built Amedzofe Water Supply System.

The GH₵1, 994 672.72 Water Improvement Project was carried out under the Ghana-Spain Debt Swap for Development Programme.

It was started in July 2018 and completed in December 2019.

Performing the ceremony, Nana Akufo-Addo said that the government was committed to extending potable water to every community.

He said that Amedzofe Water System bore ample testimony to the government's stance to share the national cake equitably among all Ghanaians without excluding any area.

Nana Akufo-Addo said that the people of Amedzofe and the Volta Region were Ghanaians and, therefore, entitled to their fair share of development projects.

The President commended the people of the region for their adherence to COVID-19 protocols as a result of which the prevalence of the virus was very low in the area and urged them to keep it up.

Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation said that her ministry was focused on pursuing the 'Universal Water Coverage for All by 2030' agenda and would commit great zeal and resources to achieve that objective.

She said that although the pursuit of that plan required huge investments, the sector ministry would not drift away from the objective.

Present was the Osie of Avatime, Osie Adzatekpor VII and other chiefs and queens from the Avatime traditional area.

The new water system, which has two pumping stations and three reservoirs in addition to other features, would serve 2004 people in Amedzofe.