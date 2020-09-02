Ghana: NPP Govt Will Finance Commercial Transport Operators to Acquire Made-in-Ghana Vehicle--Buabeng Asamoa

2 September 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Bernard Benghan

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to replace rickety commercial vehicles in the country through a government support initiative programme dubbed "Transport Sector Recapitalisation Project" (TSRP) when voted for a second term, National Communications Director of the party, Mr Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has said.

He said the TSRP which has been detailed in the party's 2020 manifesto would enable owners of rickety commercial vehicles turn-in their existing vehicles in exchange for a long term payment plan financing Made-in-Ghana vehicle.

Mr Asamoa who said this at a press conference on Monday in Accra, said, the project was driven by the lack of a long-term, efficient financing mechanism for commercial transport owners and operators.

"The new vehicle will be Made- in- Ghana by the private-sector assemblers of taxi and trotros, truck and buses.

The component of the TSRP will extend a financing arrangement to teachers, nurses, doctors and other healthcare professionals to acquire vehicles through government-backed, private sector leases," Mr Asamoa said.

He was hopeful the TSRP would create affordable access to new commercial vehicles, reduce accidents, increase jobs and incomes and create real employment opportunity.

He added that the TSRP would promote and strengthened private sector participation in transport services by the government, as well as streamline commercial vehicle operations in the country.

Mr Asamoa described the National Democratic Congress (NDC) policy on the legalisation of the okada business as "unfortunate and shambolic."

"The NDC led by former President John Mahama's policy on legalisation of Okada, years after he banned it in L.I 2180, without the benefit of scrutiny and analysis of the entire sector was to persuade voters.

We are humbly asking Ghanaians to choose decisive, focused, courageous, committed, competent and compassionate leadership over wishy-washy, flip-flopping, indecisive and incoherent leadership. Akufo-Addo represents leadership of service that will transform Ghana for all. Vote for him to protect our progress," he said.

He said the call for legalisation of the okada business needed a stakeholder's consultations and not as a campaign tool to the detriment of lives.

In other development, balloting for the political parties' debate organised by the Ghana Broadcast Corporation (GBC) was held on Monday.

Twelve political parties who confirmed their participation through balloting would be given equal platform by the Corporation to 'sell' their campaign messages to the public.

Acting Director of TV, GBC, Mr Ebenezer Ampaabeng said, GBC was performing its constitutional mandate which tasked the Corporation to give equal opportunities to all political parties.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

