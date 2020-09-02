Malawi: NGO Fears Kokoliliko Holdings Is MCP Scheme to Siphon Public Money

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has expressed fear that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is intending to use the newly registered Kokoliko Holdings Limited to siphon public funds and monopolises government business to the party's coffers.

The organization has since challenged MCP information technology (IT) specialist Daud Suleman and his Kokoliliko youth crew, the brains behind the new company, to prove the skeptics wrong by disclosing the source of money for the establishment of the firm.

According to Suleman, Kokoliko is a vibrant youth wing of MCP and its being duly registered, it means MCP government is now taking a large share in the running of the country's capitalist economy.

Cdedi executive director Sylvester Namiwa, in a letter addressed to Suleman which Nyasa Times has a copy, alleges that already, rumours are making rounds purporting to say MCP is trying to revive the Press Trust of the Kamuzu Banda days through Kokoliliko Holdings.

"Memories are still fresh of political parties from the previous regimes which used individuals and phony private companies for purposes of defrauding government of huge sums of money to fund party activities.

"Such companies and individuals dominated and monopolized government businesses and tenders since they had the backing of the top officials from the ruling party. We do not want to believe that Kokoliko Holdings will even attempt to take the same route," says Namiwa in his letter.

He says much as Cdedi is wishing the new compnay success in all its business undertakings, it would be failing in its duties if it does not caution Suleman against being used by selfish politicians with narrow political interests.

"We would like to assure you that Cdedi will continue to play its role of being a watchdog on behalf of the citizenry, and that Kokoliko Holdings is already on our radar. We will be happy to see Kokoliko Holdings transacting business in a very transparent and competitive manner, just like any other private company in the country.

"We will be happy to see Kokoliko Holdings free of any political connections and inclinations, to avoid a repeat of the rot we have experienced with the previous regimes," Namiwa states.

He promises that Cdedi will not blink, not even a second, in tracking all the Kokoliliko transactions with the quest of eradicating corruption, fraud and abuse of power by those in various positions in government, most of whom are known and are associated with you personally.

"It is high time that as a nation, we learnt from the corrected mistakes in the past, if we are to save the country from the jaws of poverty, a situation which has arisen due to the conduct of selfish and greedy politicians who think of nothing but their pockets at the expense of the majority poor voters. It is our hope, therefore, that Kokoliliko Holdings will strive at all times to transact its business in a more transparent and accountable manner, regardless of your eye-catching connections with President Chakwera and indeed the MCP," emphasizes Namiwa.

Suleman could not immediately comment.

Kokolililo Holdings has since appointed Dan Makata as its board chairperson.

The compnay through another subsidiary, has applied for a broadcasting license to operate a national FM radio station and TV station on Malawi.

Kokoliliko is also processing the set up of a mobile phone company through a subsidiary.

It will also engage women cooperative groups to form a women and youth bank in Malawi.

Kokoliko Holdings has also established a security guarding service company and it will establish lounges and a hotel.