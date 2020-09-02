Liberia: Taskforce Submits 2-Year 'Defiant' Anti-SGBV Framework to Pres. Weah

Monrovia — President George Weah on Monday received the 'working tool' that will adequately informs the nation's fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV), including rape which became alarming in recent months, sparking three days of protest to cause authorities to accelerate efforts to stop the scourge.

Presenting the framework document on behalf of the taskforce, the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Williametta Saydee-Tarr, said the document was a "defiant roadmap that will rally and amplify the voices of all SGBV stakeholders" as it captures the short, medium, and long-term: September 2020 thru September 2022.

The carving of such policy took shape days before the recent three-day 'Stop Rape' campaign was staged, Pres. Weah said in a recent radio interview.

The roadmap, among other important actions, promises robust, effective and adequately-funded intervention and response to SGBV across all sectors of the country; ensuring enhanced accountability and sustainability, collective action and full engagement with all (especially local) actors.

With every stakeholder's effort, it is certain, reflects the document, that legislation, policies, and standards that support the prevention and response to SGBV, including rape, early child marriage, and female genital mutilation, will be strengthened and enforced to the letter.

In the meantime, the anti-SGBV inter-ministerial taskforce remains committed to demonstrate inter-sectoral leadership to ensure the fight against such violent crimes becomes successful, Minister Tarr indicated.

The President received the document and promised to peruse it - and that it will inform the next immediate action on widening the discourse surrounding gender-based violence.

He told journalists following the formal ceremony that his Administration will do its best to stop rape and related abuses, something which inspired him and his supporters in 2017 to form part of a street march when he was in the opposition.

President Weah believes that concrete efforts are being exerted to stem rape and other SGBV acts but that cannot do away with the discussion surrounding possibly introducing (new) tougher punishment for perpetrators.

This will definitely involve key stakeholder institutions such as the Judiciary, Legislature and the Civil Society at a roundtable so as to arrive at a logical conclusion but within the confines of the laws of Liberia, according to the President.

The Legislature, itself, has begun discussions surrounding the issue of instructing several of its committees to investigate the increased wave of rape and recommend tangible solutions to the problem.

As rape is a national issue to confront, especially with no form of politicking, there expects to be maximum coordination among the Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary.