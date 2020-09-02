Liberia: EPA, UNDP Hold Training On Climate Change, Economic Appraisal for Adaptation Projects

Ganta — The National Adaptation Plan (NAP) Project Manager, Abraham T. Tumbey, has said that climate change impact, vulnerability assessment, and economic appraisal are interrelated and culminate in the development of Liberia's NAP.

"It is thus important that stakeholders are equipped with the skills on these three components," Tumbey asserted.

He indicated that it is important to equip Government officials with the requisite skills on climate change and its impact and vulnerability assessment and economic appraisal so that they can prioritize and mainstream climate change adaptation in decision-making and national planning.

Tumbey disclosed that the training will highlight the importance of climate resilient intervention, and appraisal techniques in project prioritization.

Also speaking at the opening of the five-day training ongoing in Ganta, Nimba County, the focal point of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Prof. Benjamin Karmorh, lauded participants for the impressive turnout, adding that their presence at the forum is very important because "we are developing Liberia's medium and long-term adaptation actions looking at climate sensitive sectors."

Prof. Karmorh, however, noted that they are almost 80 percent in terms of the project implementation, pointing out that the training is important because it will help to wrap-up the project.

Speaking further, Prof. Karmorh said "as you know Liberia is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. All sectors are being impacted."

According to him, there are calls from all the sectors regarding what the EPA is doing to address climate change.

Stating that the EPA is the focal agency in terms of climate change leadership in Liberia, Karmorh said the EPA does not work alone, adding that it works with relevant ministries, agencies and national experts, noting that the presence of the participants is part of their own fulfillment under the NAP Project in terms of carrying on this major task.

"Today at the EPA, through the Environmental Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) process, a platform where experts meet to validate development projects - projects that will have greater impacts on the environment - and by considering those environmental and climate risks, it help us to strike the balance in terms of environment integrity and economic development and at the same time the issues of livelihood, but many at times people do not want to go through this process, they believe that it is cumbersome, its time consuming and expensive," Karmorh disclosed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He cautioned project proponent against avoiding ESIA processes and noted that "whenever you bypass this process, know that your investment is at risk."

The five-day training gathered Representatives of line Government Ministries and Agencies and is being organized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).

The training attracted experts and policymakers from the Ministries of Finance, Agriculture, Gender, National Disaster Management Agency, National Port Authority and Liberia Maritime Authority (LMA).

Experts from the Forestry Development Authority (FDA), National Fisheries & Aquaculture Authority, Liberia National Department of Meteorology, Liberia Institute of Statistics and Geo-Information Services and the University of Liberia (UL) are also participating in the training taking place in Ganta, Nimba County.

The training is funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and is part of a project being implemented by Liberia titled: "To advance the National Adaptation Plan (NAP) process for medium-term investment planning in climate-sensitive sectors (i.e. agriculture, energy, waste management, forestry and health) and coastal areas in Liberia.