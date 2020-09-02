Liberia: Court Remands Six GSA Employees On Multiple Charges

Monrovia — The Monrovia City Court has remanded six employees of the General Service Agency (GSA) over an alleged crime of criminal conspiracy, aiding the commission of crime, burglary and theft of property.

Defendants Jereme J. Dolo, Omega N. Togba, Felisco B. Siryon, Tolbert Kaydea, Edwin Gbakoyah and Victor J. Mupply were arrested on August 27, 2020, informed of their constitutional rights, investigated and subsequently charged in keeping with law.

The six men were on Monday escorted by court officers to the Monrovia Central Prison following a complaint by the GSA Director General, Madam Mary Broh alleging that over the weekend the defendants criminally entered one of the GSA warehouses at the compound located at the old USTC Compound on United Nations Drive, containing food items such as rice, beans and oil.

Madam Broh further stated in her complaint that the food items, which were stolen by the defendants, are foods donated by donor partners, United Nations, and World Food Program targeted for use by the joint security sector.

She indicated that the defendants stole one hundred and nine bags of 25kg rice, 45 bags of purses, 50kg bags of beans and 1,211 gallons of oil.

According to Police charge sheet, defendants Siryon, Togba, Gbakoyah, Dolo and Kaydea, all security personnel of the General Service Agency, criminally conspired with defendant Victor J. Mappy who is assigned within the Director General of GSA office where the keys for the warehouse are kept and use the same keys to open the warehouse to commit the said crimes on August 22, 23 and 24 2020.

During police investigation, three of the defendants admitted to committing the crime, while the remaining three have denied their involvement in the act.

Meanwhile, the defendants are currently being placed behind bars awaiting court trial.