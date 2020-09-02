Liberia: At Least 7 Persons Homeless, After Fire Disaster in Greenville

Greenville — As a result of a fire outbreak in Greenville, the capital of Sinoe County, at least seven persons have been made homeless in the early morning hours on Monday, August 31, in the Sinoe Street community.

Mr. Jerry Johnson, a tenant in the four-bedroom house, told the Liberia News Agency that he has lived there with his wife and son for nearly six years now and he does not know the source of the fire as they were asleep when the screams of their neighbors alerted them.

He said the sudden alarm made them unable to salvage any belongings, including his two computers, clothes and other personal effects, lamenting that "nothing actually was taken away from the house."

Johnson explained that victims are now seeking shelter with family members and friends around the city.

He is calling on the local county officials, NGOs, and humanitarian groups to come to their aid, saying their condition is worrisome, especially considering the financial constraints in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

For its part, the detachment of the Liberian National Fire Services in Sinoe County attribute the lack of technical, logistical and limited manpower as factors that could not allow them to respond to fire outbreak or in a timely and effective manner.

The local Fire Department is calling on Central government to take into consideration the deployment of more fire-fighting equipment and manpower as part of efforts to beef-up the strength, and effectiveness of the department despite other challenges facing them.

Fire Service Southeastern Regional Commander residing in Sinoe Coun0ty told reporters at the fire scene that there are a lot of challenges facing them; adding that the lack of mobility and fire equipment are among other challenges.

As a result of these challenges, according to Chris Dweh, the government agency is not working fully in meeting the expectations for which it was established.

"We, the regional department of the National Fire Service, are undergoing constraints, mainly the lack of fire equipments and mobility to enhance our work as well the need for additional manpower for the smooth operation of the exercise," Dweh explained

"It is very frustrating to note that during a fire outbreaks where the people expect us to respond and to no avail only because we lack fire tools; water trunk, fire extinguishers and other major equipment," he lamented.