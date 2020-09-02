Liberia: 'Liberian Ambassador to U.S. Pattern Bounces Back From Covid-19' - Embassy

1 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Washington DC — Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Canada and Mexico, George S.W. Patten Sr., has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering very well at home from a bout of COVID-19.

A release signed by Minister Counselor for Press and Public Affairs, Mr. Al-Jerome Anastas Chede Sr., said Ambassador Patten tested positive for Corona on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 and was taken to a hospital in Washington, DC, where he was treated.

The Liberian envoy was discharged on Friday, August 21, by the health facility.

The Ambassador has since fully recovered and continues to work from home, the release said.

Ambassador Patten has expressed thanks to his staff and the public for their support during his period of ailment, the release also stated.

