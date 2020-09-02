Liberia: 'Pastor Bangura's Death Has Left a Deep Void' - Pres. Weah Laments

1 September 2020
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pastor Ezekiel Leroy Bangura, Head of the City Hope International Church.

The passing of the acclaimed clergyman has shocked the Christian community, given his extensive influence and the roles he has played in the lives of many members of his large congregation.

Pastor Bangura was a charismatic preacher of the gospel; his sudden demise is bound to leave an enormous void.

President Weah and members of the first family worshipped with the now late 'Man of God' on many occasions and have conveyed heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name to the late Pastor Bangura's family - including his grieving widow and children.

The Liberian leader also sympathizes with the City Hope International Church, Liberian Council of Churches and the entire religious community for the loss of one of their dynamic members.

He offers his support and consoles the bereaved, imploring them to take solace in the Lord.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.