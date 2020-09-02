Liberia: 'Pastor Bangura's Death Has Left a Deep Void' - Pres. Weah Laments

Monrovia — President George Manneh Weah has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Pastor Ezekiel Leroy Bangura, Head of the City Hope International Church.

The passing of the acclaimed clergyman has shocked the Christian community, given his extensive influence and the roles he has played in the lives of many members of his large congregation.

Pastor Bangura was a charismatic preacher of the gospel; his sudden demise is bound to leave an enormous void.

President Weah and members of the first family worshipped with the now late 'Man of God' on many occasions and have conveyed heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the Government of the Republic of Liberia and in his own name to the late Pastor Bangura's family - including his grieving widow and children.

The Liberian leader also sympathizes with the City Hope International Church, Liberian Council of Churches and the entire religious community for the loss of one of their dynamic members.

He offers his support and consoles the bereaved, imploring them to take solace in the Lord.