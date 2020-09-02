Tanzania: Govt Donates 248.69 M/ - ICT Tools to Agricultural Institutions

2 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa in Dodoma

THE Ministry of Agriculture donated some Information Communication Technology equipment worth 248.69m/- to public and private agricultural training institutions to facilitate knowledge sharing.

Making the revelation, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Mr Gerald Kusaya, said his survey into 11 public agricultural institutes in the country established a massive shortage of relevant books with the right knowledge.

"I had resolved to help address this challenge and today I am pleased to distribute the equipment that would help improve teaching subsequently offered by our Extension Officers," Mr Kusaya said.

The PS noted that the idea of donating the items to the institutions would motivate and encourage them to improve in providing services to the public, adding: "In Tanzania, there are 11 public agricultural institutions and 14 private- owned institutions."

However, he said their graduates would be hired by both the government and private sector, noting: "This is why we want to support both institutions."

Equally, Mr Kusaya said the donated equipment would assist the institutions to establish their e-labs with a TV set, laptops, desktops, routers, projectors and mattresses as part of their plan to transform the agricultural training institutions to become more digitalised.

Commenting, Mlingano Agricultural Training Institute Rector, Samson Cheyo and National Sugar Training Institute Principal, Aloyce Kasimili said the support would assist them to address challenges they had been facing in the teaching and learning process.

"We had a record of teaching books' shortage, however, the equipment would revolutionise the agricultural sector in the country and connect all agricultural institutions and share the same materials," said Kasimili.

However, the principals promised to safeguard and own the equipment so that any future generation would inherit and use them.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Zimbabwe Says White Farmers Can Apply To Get Back Seized Land

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.