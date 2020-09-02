Botswana: Serufho Acting BNSC CEO

1 September 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Anastacia Sibanda

Gaborone — Tuelo Serufho has been appointed acting chief executive officer of Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC).

Serufho, who is Botswana National Olympic Committee (BNOC) chief executive officer, will hold the fort as Falcon Sedimo's contract comes to an end on September 30.

Sedimo has been with BNSC for five years.

According to a press release from BNSC, Serufho's acting appointment will not exceed six months, while recruitment process for a substantive CEO is being concluded.

Meanwhile, BNOC president, Botsang Tshenyego said in an interview that they had released Serufho to act at BNSC.

"You see, we also have interest at BNSC. Remember they are the key drivers of sport in Botswana, but in the event Serufho decides to stay at BNSC for good, we believe we have other capable Batswana, who could step in at BNOC," he said.

Sunday Standard sport editor, Botlhale Koothopile said he views the acting appointment as an audition for Serufho to take over at BNSC.One of BNSC's core mandates, he said was the development of athletes from grassroots to elite level.

And over the years, Koothopile said Serufho had proven himself to be very passionate about athletes development.

Under Serufho's leadership, he noted that BNOC compelled its affiliates to develop Long Term Athletes Development strategies.

"However, as BNOC's focus is mainly to deal with elite athletes, I believe this curtailed his efforts.

Now, he has the biggest stage and better resources to try out all the ideas he had on athletes development.

I believe he is ready," he said.

Furthermore, he said Serufho was young and energetic, which could add vibrancy at BNSC.

Most importantly, he said Serufho's acting appointment comes after the appointment of BNSC's new board.

He said Serufho's acting appointment would give the board an idea as to whether he was the man for the job or not.

"Luckily, his appointment also comes at a time when the country is readying for Tokyo Olympics.

He will probably help synchronise the country's preparations between BNSC and BNOC and hopefully help us prepare better," he said.

