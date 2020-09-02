Namibia: Police Find 13 Explosives At Oshikoto School

The Namibian police have found 13 different explosives at Tsintsabis Combined School in Oshikoto region.

The police made the discover after it embarked on a de-mining operation at three local schools in the region.

The explosive division was requested by the Oshikoto Regional Council education director to conduct the operation at the Tsintsabis Combined School, King Kauluma Combined School, and Tsumeb Junior Primary School.

National police spokesperson deputy commissioner Kauna Shikwambi said the police explosive experts started the de-mining operation on 24 August and are due to complete later this month.

She added that three teams were assigned to undertake the operations, one team per school.

At Tsintsabis Combined School, different types of explosives were found. These are 7,062 mm live rounds (59), 7,62 mm empty cartridges (168), 7.62 mm live war heads (10), 6.56x mm live rounds (13), 6,56x mm empty cartridges (36), 9mm live round (1), 9mm live war head (1), hand grenade fly lever (1), fired hand grenade fuse (1), 40 mm round cap (1), 7,64 mm live war heads (6), 303 mm rifle empty cartridge (1) and smoke hand grenade empty canister (1).

However, nothing was found at King Kauluma Combined School and Tsumeb Junior Primary. School.

Shikwambi said the destruction process is scheduled to take place at the school premises tomorrow (2 September) at 14h00.

"The public in that locality is therefore cautioned not to panic or to go into close proximity because during the (destruction) process, unusual noise disturbance and pollution will be prevailing," she said.