Uganda: Could Mubiru Take Police Top of League?

Is this the year Police FC could win the league title again after 15 years? It's a question many pundits opine as far as the 2005 champions are concerned.

The harmless Police sector which is majorly in the hands of civilians, has for the last three seasons been knocking only let down by abject defending. This season, the Cops have a new-found ambition courtesy of Chairman Asan Kasingye and contacts new chief executive Fahad Lumu brings.

Kasingye, who oversees a powerful athletics club, has reigned over a mid-table side for more than a decade. Something is likely to change this season.

The appointment of Lumu, whose experience in football was with Regional League teams in Kampala, has already started paying dividends. His simple profile is however backed by an eye for talent, among acquaintances.

And while Kasingye's motivations for the renewed ambitions are still not clear, the target is much more obvious: to fight for the second Uganda Premier League title.

"We shall be challenging for silverware because I believe the club has the potential," Lumu explains.

Lucky escape

The first step has been completed. Because of the Covid-19 outbreak, the Uganda Premier League was truncated and Police escaped relegation. With three games left, they were just three points behind Tooro and Proline and only one ahead of Maroons, who took the last relegation spot. How lucky!

"We are presented with another chance and we cannot repeat the same mistakes," the ever humble Mubiru said about the team's targets this season.

Mubiru was first appointed as Police's coach in 2016 replacing Sam Timbe. His modest achievements at KCCA and Vipers where his services had simply been terminated, made him the right candidate for a mid-table team with nonchalant fans. The bosses, too, were modest in their targets as the team has normally struggled with wages.

John Luyinda, his deputy and James Magala, quit last season leaving a vacuum. But Mubiru ticked the boxes. Unsurprisingly, he was named the coach of the Uganda Cranes preparing for the African Championship of Nations (CHAN) 2020 qualifiers, a task he passed with flying colours. Despite a lukewarm performance in the league his players Yusuf Ssozi, Ben Ocen, Andrew Kigozi and Johnson Odong, earned calls to the national team. "Things did not just happen quickly. It is about building the confidence of our players," Mubiru recalls.

New hope

Police have now benefitted from investment and restoration by the mother institution. The Cops have been among the busiest in the transfer window alongside champions Vipers as well as giants Express and KCCA. With more than 10 players secured, Police are attempting to shake the order. "There is no hiding. When you make good signings, you want to get the best," says Mubiru. Lumu's philosophy of a great mix of youth and experience compliments Mubiru's style.

Lumu has laid out a goal to scout the best youngsters and develop them into top-flight players. But there are, of course, big signings.

Tony Mawejje, who won the Cecafa Kagame Cup with the Cops in 2006 is the biggest arrival, while the trio of Derrick Ochan, Frank 'Zaga' Tumwesigye and Duncan Seninde, who arrived from Vipers under different circumstances, have a point to prove.

Former Qatar-based Aspire Academy trainee Musa Matovu, leads an array of youngsters who give Mubiru excitement. Edward Kiryowa, who missed the larger part of last season due to injuries, is also in the mix as well as Arnold Ssembuya, who arrived from UPDF and Eric Ssenjobe (from KCCA).

With the Premier League season set to start in mid-October, the Cops have convinced Dennis Rukundo, Johnson Odong and Ssozi, to stay.

And the ambition doesn't stop there. Tom Ikara (from KCCA) and Ochan will contest for the starting berth in goal as youngster Sammon Oloka lies in wait while Muwadda Mawejje, Tom Ikara, Eric Ssenjobe, and Hassan Muhammad, Bashir Kabuye and Mubaraka Nsubuga have a fighting chance. Lumu, who served as Police marketing manager momentarily explains that securing players is one of the core areas for improvement stressing that this was an issue handled amateurishly in the past.

"I am looking forward to changing that narrative by improving some policies, most importantly the transfer policy," Lumu said in a recent interview with Football256.