Mauritius: Prime Minister Pays Tribute to Former Indian President, Shri Pranab Mukherjee

press release

The Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, paid tribute, this morning, to the former President of the Republic of India, Shri Pranab Mukherjee, following the demise of the latter. The Prime Minister was signing a Condolence Book at the High Commission of India, in Port-Louis.

In a statement, Mr Jugnauth expressed sincere condolences to the Republic of India in his own name and on behalf of Mauritius on the passing away of Shri Pranab Mukherjee. The former Indian President, he said, was an important political figure who contributed significantly in politics and social development as well as in other sectors.

The Prime Minister underlined that Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a pivotal political figure who had acquired considerable experience in the field of Government politics.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister spoke about his meeting with the former Indian President during an official visit to India. He thus shared that Shri Pranab Mukherjee was remarkably calm in demeanour and was a brilliant intellectual.

Prime Minister Jugnauth also recalled that Shri Pranab Mukherjee had a special consideration for Mauritius and had contributed in enhancing and strengthening the bilateral and diplomatic relations between Mauritius and India.