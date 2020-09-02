Tanzania: Zahera Misses Passionate Love From Yanga Fans

GWAMBINA FC Technical Director Mwinyi Zahera said he is missing passionate love from Young Africans supporters, saying 98 per cent of them loved him dearly during his coaching period at the club.

Zahera went separate ways with his former employer in November last year, mid-way into the 2019/2020 season and he was later succeeded by Belgian trainer Luc Eymael.

Speaking recently, Zahera said despite leaving Yanga, he had no problems with the fans as they gave him the full support he needed to execute well his responsibilities.

"To say the truth, I can say 98 per cent of Yanga fans had passionate love to me... only a few of them admitted that they were given money to insult me and damage my reputation. "Two of them (supporters) came to me to ask for forgiveness for what they had done. They told me everything on what had happened to reach at that stage of insulting and stoning me," said Zahera.

In a related development, the Congolese coach disclosed that the reason he was fond to wear shorts during league games was due to hot weather.

"I am used to European weather, which is usually cold and when I came here; I could not easily cope with the hot weather that is why wearing shorts was my preference. "Even the former Simba coach Patrick Aussems used to have a towel with him during matches to simply wipe sweat from his body as a result of hot weather," he said.

Zahera is remembered by Yanga fans for navigating the club to do well during the 2018/19 league season, where they passed through tough economic hardships to the extent that he used to provide his own money to assist in the affairs of the club.