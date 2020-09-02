Tanzania: I Will Tackle Snags, Dr Kimea Pledges

CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) parliamentary candidate for Korogwe Urban, Dr Alfred Kimea, has pledged to address the challenges that are a hindrance to the development of the constituency and combat divisions within the party.

He made the pledge at the launch of the party's campaigns at the constituency level held on Monday at Manundu market grounds in Korogwe.

He said that if elected in the upcoming General Election, improvement of water and education sectors would be among his top priorities.

Dr Kimea said that, he will collaborate with Korogwe Township Council leaders to construct dormitories for female students, who constitute a group which has been victim of early pregnancies thus dropping out from school while others walk long distance in search of education.

"I promise to continue development efforts made by previous leaders...I will use my skills and knowledge to ensure that education and water sectors are improved over the next five years," he said, adding: "I will also strengthen our party by uniting and promoting solidarity among the members, a move that will overcome divisions within the party."

He further urged the electorate to vote for Dr John Magufuli, the CCM presidential candidate, since he had been instrumental in the attainment of impressive achievements during the five- year administrative term, especially in promoting economic growth and investing in key projects that include energy and transport.

Dr Kimea also called upon the voters to vote for him and chancellorship contestants in the constituency.

For his party, Tanga Regional CCM secretary Shaibu Akwilombe urged CCM members to unite during the campaigns, to support the party's candidates in order to win the October polls.