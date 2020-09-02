Namibia: Defence Minister in 'White Greed' Storm

A MANAGING director at one of the biggest tourism companies in the country has blasted minister of defence Peter Hafeni Vilho for sowing division and intimidating people at a time when Namibians should be united.

Gondwana Collection Namibia managing director Gys Joubert publicly told the defence minister in an internet statement: "I am not afraid of you. I am not more than you and I am not less than you."

Vilho went on the defence at a military event at Karibib last week.

He appeared to single out white people and accused them of being greedy despite allegedly controlling 70% of Namibia's economy.

The defence minister said there were groups of people who were obsessed with the idea of the black government failing.

He also criticised unnamed regime change supporters, "misguided intellectuals" and unpatriotic members of society who he said were using the Covid-19 pandemic to gain political mileage and advance their economic interest.

Joubert, who runs a company of more than 1 200 people, was outraged at Vilho's comments, saying his remarks were extremely sad and demotivating.

"We are fighting every day to save jobs of 1 200 of our workforce. In tough times like these, we need to stand together and not be divided," Joubert said yesterday.

Vilho's speech prompted Joubert to pen a statement in his personal capacity on his LinkedIn account last Thursday.

"The minister's message was clear: The government is now untouchable, unaccountable. Any criticism of the government is unpatriotic," Joubert said on his post.

"The race card was pulled and the innuendo is clear - the white man is the enemy. Unpatriotic and only here to make profit at the expense of the black man. Also blatant lies in his speech like the world locked us out, we did not lock out the world. Do leaders think so little of Namibians that we cannot read and think for ourselves?" he said.

Joubert said the minister's statement made white Namibians feel like second-grade citizens.

"Then we wonder why both capital and skills are trampling each other on the way out of this country. Maybe I am the fool, but I am not planning to leave," he said.

"So minister of defence, I am not afraid of you. I am not more than you and I am not less than you. We are equal. We are Namibians," Joubert stated.

"To hold one's leaders accountable is being patriotic. To think that any sphere of our society, any party or any person is superior to our Namibia and her future is unpatriotic," Joubert said.

"I would prefer to engage. Mano a mano. You can come with your military force, I will have nothing of the sort. I do not believe in division. I believe in unity. You have set the tone. I will not accept it. All it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing," he said.

"I stand ready to serve, to be part of the solution. I am not available to be the bogeyman."

MILITARY TALK

Vilho made the remarks while addressing soldiers at a military exercise at Karibib. The event was attended by senior government officials such as minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security Frans Kapofi, Namibian Central Intelligence Service director general Benedictus Likando and Namibian Defence Force chief Martin Pinehas.

He said the spread of the novel coronavirus is mainly taking place through carelessness of some citizens, but the blame is pinned on the government.

"And this finger-pointing is regrettably perpetuated through inciting statements coming from the business community who are blaming the government for destroying the economy and causing an increase in unemployment levels," he said.

"I'm talking about that section of our population that controls and owns 70% of the economy. Their comments are not motivated by any concern for the welfare of the employees or preservation of jobs, but for the maximisation of profits at all costs," Vilho said.

He said Namibians would not be misled by "political opportunists, demagogues and self-seeking business leaders".

"What do you think will happen to you and me when those who are controlling the economy also gain political control?" he said.

"It is about economic racism. A slave-and-master relationship. A relationship that harks back to settler apartheid colonialism and the slave trade."

Vilho added "we know that their wealth does not stem from business acumen, but from the brutal exploitation of our people on their latifundia [large farms]. It is wealth built on cheap and expendable labour of the contract system."

He continued: "Therefore, a sick or dead worker doesn't matter to them; there are many more where this one came from. And with the current high unemployment rate, those who are dismissed today will tomorrow be replaced by others at a lower cost."

Vilho also went after social media users.

"Unfortunately, some of our misguided intellectuals, who themselves are economically disadvantaged, latch onto this flawed narrative and pass it on through social media as if it were the gospel truth, thereby fuelling anxiety and uncertainty among the general population," he said.

According to him, "these are people fixated on seeing black governments fail. People who would tell you that things were better under apartheid".

He further said: "The reason I'm telling you this is because there is a concerted effort to infiltrate your ranks. Those who are advocating for regime change know that the defence force is the last bastion and the most important pillar of our nation. Everything else rests upon your strength. If you collapse, the rest will crumble ...

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Therefore, you are expected to be vigilant against these subversive and neocolonial attempts to reverse the gains of our independence."

WRONG FOCUS

Namibia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NCCI) president Sven Thieme also criticised Vilho for making threats.

Thieme told The Namibian yesterday that comments like the minister's were unfortunate and unhelpful.

"We have a pandemic on health, a pandemic on poverty, a pandemic on unemployment. Those are the things we are concerned about," he said.

Thieme said businesses were trying to save themselves from collapse. "Once we survive then we can look at bringing back jobs," he said.

Thieme is the chairperson of the Ohlthaver & List Group, whose portfolio includes Pick n Pay, which announced recently it was retrenching 230 workers.

Thieme said private companies which were being opportunistic by retrenching workers using Covid-19 as a reason were irresponsible.

Vilho has also made other controversial comments in the past.

Two months ago, he accused the Office of the Auditor General of attempting to spy on the performance of some of the NDF's military equipment under the guise of accountability and transparency.

This was seen as a direct attack on a constitutional body set up to hold government ministries and agencies to account.