Namibia: Franco Film Festival Postponed

DUE TO rising cases of Covid-19 in Windhoek and regulations put in place by the government, the Franco Film Festival has been postponed until further notice.

This was announced by Fabienne Conradie, the cultural communications officer at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC).

The event, organised by the FNCC in partnership with the French Institute in Paris was meant to run for five weeks, airing one film per week and was due to start on 12 August and end on 9 September.

Films lined-up for screening include 'Patients', 'Arab Blues', 'Pupille', 'Hippocrate' and 'De Chanque Instant'.

"The curfew has made it difficult to organise events at night. Furthermore the new regulations do not allow gatherings of more than 10 people, which drastically limits the attendance of the audience," she said.

Conradie said the festival is dedicated to medical workers as well as other front-line workers who put their lives at risk every day to ensure the smooth running of our day-to-day lives.

"We want to salute the amazing devotion of medical teams in these unprecedented times. With this health crisis that has spread like wildfire, leaving behind an alarming number of victims, we wanted to pay tribute to the carers, caregivers and all those people who make a profession of alleviating the physical or moral suffering of others," she said.

Conradie said the idea for the festival comes from the Eiffel Tower which has carried thank-you messages, murals and other artworks honouring essential workers.

"Tributes for essential workers continue across the world, with people breaking out into applause through their windows and standing on their balconies to thank health-care workers, and the FNCC wanted to do the same through a movie festival," Conradie said.

