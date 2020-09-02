Namibia: Tour De Windhoek Postponed By Two Weeks

THIS year's Pupkewitz Tour de Windhoek has been postponed by two weeks to 2 and 3 October.

Race organiser Mannie Heymans on Tuesday confirmed the news, saying that the new dates would give cyclists more time to prepare.

"The Pupkewitz group of companies and the organisers have decided to postpone the Tour de Windhoek to 2nd and 3rd of October 2020. This will give all cyclists and teams enough time to enter and make arrangements to get to Windhoek, while we as sponsors and organisers will then also have enough time to be able to offer a safe, competitive and well-planned cycling event," he said on his Facebook page.

Heymans said the Pupkewitz group of companies remained committed to host the tour and will continue with arrangements for the event.

"With the goal to host this exhilarating cycling event for Namibians in Namibia, the Pupkewitz Group will follow the guidelines as laid down by the government to ensure the health and safety of all participants. For now, we are facing the uncertainty of whether public events with more than 10 people will be possible after 12 September," he said.

"We encourage all cyclists to register and not miss out on this wonderful opportunity to race against the best in the country. Also remember the added highlight of the criterium that will be open for all cyclists, not only the men's teams as in the past," Heymans added.

More information can be obtained from Heymans at [email protected]