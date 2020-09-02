Namibia: Health Ministry Silent Over Ambulance Staff's Overtime

MORE than 15 ambulance drivers and crew members working for the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Kunene region are in the dark after not being paid for part of their overtime work for the past two years.

The ambulance personnel have been paid for up to forty hours of overtime work per month, but have since 2018 not been paid for excess hours they had worked.

The ambulance drivers and crew members, also known as emergency care practitioners (ECPs), told The Namibian in a letter that ambulance personnel stationed at Khorixas, Outjo and Opuwo state hospitals have voiced their concern about not being paid for overtime work exceeding 40 hours per month.

"As drivers and ECPs we form a crucial part in the delivery of emergency medical care transporting patients and emergencies around the clock, even if our normal shift duties have ended and this creates accumulation of hours to the point it goes beyond the approved 40 hours per month as the labour law regulates," the ambulance drivers said.

They say they have addressed letters to the district hospitals, the office of the regional health director and also to health executive director Ben Nangombe, but have not received any response up to now.

"Excess hours are not paid to us for the last three financial years and this makes us unhappy as we sacrifice our family and our free time to ensure effective service delivery and emergency medical care," the drivers state in their letter to the newspaper.

The ambulance personnel say their overtime hours can amount to 100 to 120 hours in a month, but they are allowed to claim payment for only 40 hours of overtime monthly.

"We ask the ministry to pay us exceeding hours and hours that they owe us since 2018. We cannot refuse if we are given a task and most especially when it comes to emergencies and patients' life. That's why we are on the road all the time," they state.

As an alternative to their demand to be paid for overtime worked beyond 40 hours a month, they have also suggested to the health ministry that they should be given days off work in exchange for their excess overtime.

The Namibian sent an email to Kunene health director Thomas Shapumba, and also contacted health ministry spokesperson Manga Libita over the past two weeks, without receiving a response from them.