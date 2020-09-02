Namibia: Health Ministry Silent Over Ambulance Staff's Overtime

2 September 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)

MORE than 15 ambulance drivers and crew members working for the Ministry of Health and Social Services in the Kunene region are in the dark after not being paid for part of their overtime work for the past two years.

The ambulance personnel have been paid for up to forty hours of overtime work per month, but have since 2018 not been paid for excess hours they had worked.

The ambulance drivers and crew members, also known as emergency care practitioners (ECPs), told The Namibian in a letter that ambulance personnel stationed at Khorixas, Outjo and Opuwo state hospitals have voiced their concern about not being paid for overtime work exceeding 40 hours per month.

"As drivers and ECPs we form a crucial part in the delivery of emergency medical care transporting patients and emergencies around the clock, even if our normal shift duties have ended and this creates accumulation of hours to the point it goes beyond the approved 40 hours per month as the labour law regulates," the ambulance drivers said.

They say they have addressed letters to the district hospitals, the office of the regional health director and also to health executive director Ben Nangombe, but have not received any response up to now.

"Excess hours are not paid to us for the last three financial years and this makes us unhappy as we sacrifice our family and our free time to ensure effective service delivery and emergency medical care," the drivers state in their letter to the newspaper.

The ambulance personnel say their overtime hours can amount to 100 to 120 hours in a month, but they are allowed to claim payment for only 40 hours of overtime monthly.

"We ask the ministry to pay us exceeding hours and hours that they owe us since 2018. We cannot refuse if we are given a task and most especially when it comes to emergencies and patients' life. That's why we are on the road all the time," they state.

As an alternative to their demand to be paid for overtime worked beyond 40 hours a month, they have also suggested to the health ministry that they should be given days off work in exchange for their excess overtime.

The Namibian sent an email to Kunene health director Thomas Shapumba, and also contacted health ministry spokesperson Manga Libita over the past two weeks, without receiving a response from them.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Zimbabwe Says White Farmers Can Apply To Get Back Seized Land

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.