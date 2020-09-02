Namibia: Quarantine Numbers Surge in August

THE number of people who have been in quarantine facilities in Namibia during the Covid-19 pandemic increased drastically from 6 539 to 10 229 in August.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula yesterday said this is an increase of 3 690 in one month.

Among a sample of 3 218 people in quarantine who were tested, 112 (3,5%) were positive for Covid-19.

"Quarantining the contacts of cases plays an essential role in preventing the spread of Covid-19 among populations," Shangula said at the Covid-19 communication centre in Windhoek yesterday.

As of yesterday, Shangula said, the country recorded a total of 10 229 people who have been admitted to quarantine facilities.

Of this number, 8 498 have been discharged while 1 731 people are still in quarantine.

Shangula said the country yesterday reported 142 new Covid-19 cases and 52 new recoveries.

The country also recorded another six Covid-19-related deaths.

Shangula said two of the people who died after contracting the novel coronavirus are men and four are women. Their ages range from 43 to 88 years old. Three of the people died at Rehoboth, two in Windhoek and one - an 88-year-old man - at Walvis Bay.

Of the 142 new cases, 76 are men and 66 are women. The youngest is six years old, and the oldest 74.

Shangula reported that 94 of the newly confirmed coronavirus infections were recorded in Windhoek, with 10 at Walvis Bay, seven each at Grootfontein and Rehoboth, four each at Rundu, Otjiwarongo and Keetmanshoop, two each at Nankudu in the Kavango West region, Katima Mulilo, Okahandja and Gobabis, and one each at Swakopmund, Omuthiya, Lüderitz and Karasburg.

He said of the new cases reported yesterday, 67 (47%) had been in contact with confirmed cases.

Of the 52 new recoveries, 24 are from Khomas, 18 from Hardap and 10 from Ohangwena.

The total number of active cases in the country now stands at 4 232.

Of these, 29 patients are severely or critically ill.

Namibia has now recorded 7 692 confirmed Covid-19 cases in total, 81 deaths linked to Covid-19 and 3 379 recoveries from the coronavirus.