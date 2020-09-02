Namibia: Covid-19 Rules Delay Inner-Party Polls

POLITICAL parties are struggling to convene their primaries to nominate candidates for the upcoming regional council and local authority elections due to health regulations.

Covid-19 regulations currently limit public gatherings to not more than 10 people.

The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM), Swapo, the National Unity Democratic Organisation (Nudo) and the Landless People's Movement (LPM) have all suspended their primaries with little time remaining before the due date to nominate candidates for the elections.

Some parties are also concerned about the viability of conducting supplementary voters' registration in the current circumstances, which the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has slated for 7 to 15 September.

Voters' cards used for last year's presidential and National Assembly elections will not be valid for the local authority and regional council elections as they do not specify the local authority area in which a person is registered to vote.

Currently the national voters' register stands at about 1,3 million voters.

This is more than half of Namibia's population of approximately 2,5 million people.

Out of the 1,3 million registered voters, only 370 000 people are registered to vote in local authority elections.

According to the ECN's post-election report in 2015, only 39,8% and 36,6% of the 370 000 voters registered to vote in the regional and local authority elections turned up to vote.

The nomination of candidates is scheduled for 29 September to 16 October.

Special voting will take place on 23 November, while the polling day for everyone else is expected to be on 25 November.

PDM secretary general Manuel Ngaringombe this week confirmed that his party has abandoned its planned internal elections.

"We were supposed to conduct town hall meetings where members, sympathisers and general citizens would attend interviews for possible candidates. But this will not work because you cannot come to the community with 10 people and conduct interviews and elections. Normally, the internal procedures are finished by September, but this won't be the case," he said.

Ngaringombe said regulations could also deter eligible voters from going to registration points.

The restrictions could further affect the turnout of voters at the polling stations.

The LPM's operative secretary, Edmund Isaaks, says: "As the LPM we feel the regulations on social gatherings are politically motivated, even though it is a medical problem. Where is the logic in that?"

He said the ECN must consider employing other means of registering voters "so that we don't exclude any Namibian citizen who may be eligible to vote".

Nudo secretary general Joseph Kauandenge said the party had initially planned to start with its primaries after the supplementary voters' registration.

However, this may not happen if the current health regulations are extended beyond September.

Kauandenge says it would be disappointing if the elections went ahead without registering the targeted number of voters.

"You cannot nominate candidates without conducting these primaries. The voters registration process will also be difficult because everybody will want to be there as early as possible and it will create the unwanted queues," he says.

Kauandenge says he would table a motion in the National Assembly to consider the negative effect of Covid-19 on the electoral process with the view to call for a postponement or extention of dates.

ECN chairperson Notemba Tjipueja this week said the commission will not extend due dates for voters' registration or the nomination of candidates as it follows "specific dates that we have to follow with the Electoral Act".

She said political parties must find alternative ways to nominate their candidates.

Tjipueja said the commission would, however, consider moving the voters' registration online if the planned exercise fails.

"I think we can only see how the situation is once the registration process has started and assess the turnout and we will continue to urge voters to come and register," she said.

She said the ECN is currently conducting voter education in all the regions.

Tjipueja says the ECN is targeting all eligible voters who are residents in local authority areas whose cards say 'LA not applicable' to register for the local authorituy elections.