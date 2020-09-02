Namibians Can't Holiday Abroad Yet

NAMIBIANS who intend to travel abroad for study purposes, among others, are required to obtain a travel permit, as the country is not yet allowing citizens to travel internationally at leisure.

This is according to Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security public relations officer Sacky Kadhikwa.

"Borders are only open for tourists to come into the country due to the tourism revival initiative. Namibians planning to travel should apply for a permit with home affairs," he said yesterday.

He said the issuance of such permits would be conditional.

"That is now for those going back to school, for example, provided they have approval from the education ministry and there is an agreement from the institution they are expected to return to. They (institution) would also have to clarify and provide motivation," Kadhikwa said.

The recent announcement of Hosea Kutako International Airport's reopening on Monday to allow international tourists to visit Namibia caused confusion as to whether Namibians too would be allowed to leave the country.

The reopening was announced last week by the minister of environment, forestry and tourism, Pohamba Shifeta, and is part of the country's tourism revival initiative to resuscitate the ailing sector.

Shifeta said the Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected Namibia's tourism sector because of the closure of borders and the complete absence of visitors from abroad in the past few months.

The permit requirement is in line with the revised stage 3 Covid-19 state of emergency regulations, which were gazetted on Friday.

The Government Gazette stated that a person may not enter or leave a restricted area during the specified period.

Under the current stage 3 regulations, the Khomas region is classified as a restricted area.

Furthermore, the gazette also provided specific prohibitions relating to entry into Namibia.

"Every person who is not a Namibian citizen; does not hold permanent residence for Namibia; is not domiciled in Namibia or is otherwise not lawfully a resident in Namibia; is not part of a team of medical personnel that is required to provide medical services in Namibia to alleviate the Covid-19 pandemic; is not a member of the diplomatic or consular staff of a country that is accredited to Namibia or in transit to another country; or is not a spouse or child of a person referred to in paragraphs (a) to (e), must, during the specified period, be refused entry into Namibia under section 10 of the Immigration Control Act," the Government Gazette detailed.

However, provision is made to allow travellers who intend to visit the country for the purpose of undertaking tourism activities to enter Namibia.