Tanzania: Stars Coach Says Farid, Kessy Will Strengthen CHAN Squad

2 September 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Majuto Omary

Dar es Salaam — National soccer team (Taifa Stars) headcoach, Etienne Ndayiragije says that the return of the three Tanzania players who will strengthen the country's squad ahead of the African Nations Championships (Chan).

Three players, Farid Mussa,Hassan Kessy and David Kissuwere playing in abroad and asper regulations of Chan, theywere not allowed to feature inthe competition.

The event is featuring The event is featuring onlyplayers who are playing in therespective countries domestic league only.

Ndayiragije said Farid is now playing for Young Africans(Yanga) after his contract expires with the Spanish side,CD Tenerife while Kessy is nowplay for Mtibwa Sugar after leaving Zambian side, NkanaFC. Kisu who is goalkeeper, is now play for Azam FC. Kisu was playing for Gor Mahia of Kenya.

squad strong due to their experience in the career. It is not good for them to return home,but their featuring in the Mainland Vodacom Premier League make them qualify to feature in

Chan," said Ndayiragije.

He said as the competition will take place in January in Cameroon, he will continue selecting players through the domestic league which will start on September 6. The tournament

had been scheduled to take place between January and February next year. The football governing body, however decided that the local version of the Afcon, the Championship of African Nations, Chan, will take place in January 2021. It had originally been slated to be played in April this year. Both competitions will be hosted by Cameroon. The competition will feature 16 national teams.

Also Read

Saudi Arabia allows UAE flights to 'all countries' use its airspace

Why Tanzania- Kenya travel feud worries tourism players

AfDB's Akinwumi Adesina takes oath for second tenure

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Zimbabwe Says White Farmers Can Apply To Get Back Seized Land

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.