Tanzania: Stars Coach Says Farid, Kessy Will Strengthen CHAN Squad

Dar es Salaam — National soccer team (Taifa Stars) headcoach, Etienne Ndayiragije says that the return of the three Tanzania players who will strengthen the country's squad ahead of the African Nations Championships (Chan).

Three players, Farid Mussa,Hassan Kessy and David Kissuwere playing in abroad and asper regulations of Chan, theywere not allowed to feature inthe competition.

The event is featuring The event is featuring onlyplayers who are playing in therespective countries domestic league only.

Ndayiragije said Farid is now playing for Young Africans(Yanga) after his contract expires with the Spanish side,CD Tenerife while Kessy is nowplay for Mtibwa Sugar after leaving Zambian side, NkanaFC. Kisu who is goalkeeper, is now play for Azam FC. Kisu was playing for Gor Mahia of Kenya.

squad strong due to their experience in the career. It is not good for them to return home,but their featuring in the Mainland Vodacom Premier League make them qualify to feature in

Chan," said Ndayiragije.

He said as the competition will take place in January in Cameroon, he will continue selecting players through the domestic league which will start on September 6. The tournament

had been scheduled to take place between January and February next year. The football governing body, however decided that the local version of the Afcon, the Championship of African Nations, Chan, will take place in January 2021. It had originally been slated to be played in April this year. Both competitions will be hosted by Cameroon. The competition will feature 16 national teams.

