Malawi: Media Applauded for Joining Fight Against Tip

Lilongwe — Government has said Media remains crucial stakeholder in the fight against Trafficking in Persons (TIP) in the country.

Minister of Homeland Security, Richard Chimwendo Banda made the observation Tuesday after meeting the Leadership of the newly constructed Media Association Against Trafficking in Persons (MAATIP) in Lilongwe.

He described the formation of the Association as a mile stone in the fight against TIP saying the grouping would complement other stakeholders in raising awareness on the effects of the malpractices in order to reduce reported cases in the country.

"TIP remains one of the challenges the country is facing where there is a total violation of human rights for individuals. We need to come up with ways and means in order to address the occurrence of the malpractice. We have very few stakeholders willing to support the fight against TIP in the country and your interest to join in the fight is a sign of your commitment to help," the Minister noted.

Banda said it was encouraging to see that Media practitioners have a group to work on in an area where most stakeholders never think of and we urge you to remain vigilant in your set activities.

"It looks like issues of TIP are not considered to be a priority in the country. We cannot remain silent as if the malpractices are not there. We have a challenge before us and we need to take it on and see what will come out of it. My Ministry will take TIP issues as a priority and we are ready to support you in your endeavours," the Minister promised.

He said there was need for financial and material support in order to implement TIP activities successfully.

Chairperson of MAATIP, Memory Chisenga observed existence of some information gaps among many communities as regard TIP issues and intervention measures that are in place.

She said awareness rising among communities would be vital as a means to narrow the information gaps that are exist in the country.

"We are geared to make sure that all forms of media are using to deliver messages on TIP so that communities are equipped with relevant information before making any decision when being faced with a situation which could lead to be trafficked," Chisenga pointed out.

MAATIP comprise membership of media practitioners from both electronic and print and was formed with an aim of enhancing knowledge and capacity building among members on TIP issues.