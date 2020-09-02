Ethiopia: Diplomacy to Buttress Citizenry Wellbeing

Every country is, unquestionably, duty bound to scrupulously follow up the issue of their citizenry wherever they are. What is Ethiopia doing right now is not exceptional in this regard. True, securing the rights and welfare of citizens abroad is of principal importance in encouraging them to effectively discharge their respective responsibilities as they themselves are regarded as diplomats of their country.

The situation can gain more weight when citizens encounter hard times. As many Ethiopians are facing a multitude of challenges in the countries they were fleeing, Ethiopia is actively carrying out multifarious activities to further bolster citizenship diplomacy via lobbing the host countries and facilitating conditions by which the safety of its citizens can be secured. For instance, over the last two years close two 300,000 citizens have been repatriated from different Arab nations especially from Beirut, Lebanon and Qatar. The country is further committed to capitalize on citizens' situations overseas and rescue those who are potentially at risk; and a stabilize number of Ethiopians in the Diaspora and foreign nationals of Ethiopian origin are working closely with respective Ethiopian missions abroad in repatriating citizens.

Following the inviting rapport Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed recently established with many Arabian countries and others, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been laboriously engaging in safeguarding a number of fellow citizens from all over the globe and arranging conditions to repatriate to their homeland when the need arises.

Undeniably, citizenship diplomacy is of paramount importance in respecting citizens' dignity. That is why Ethiopia has been attaching due emphasis to it.

As citizens leaving for abroad for various reasons such as schooling, matrimony and any other ways do absolutely have wealth, knowledge and know-how, they are capable of contributing a lot to the development and progress of their country in various aspects. What our missions, abroad are doing is facilitating and coordinating such imperative moves to inject into the socio-economic and social spectrums of the nation on the one hand and to return those who have licked the sour taste of life home on the other.

The Ethiopian community members abroad, thanks to the sentiment of fraternity and cooperation, have been well supporting citizens who are in a state of dark times and simplifying conditions to make them citizen-tailored as much as possible.

Yes, Ethiopia has witnessed remarkable outcomes with regard to citizenship diplomacy, which has started consolidating following its Prime Minister's relentless effort to make conditions apposite.

Not only has Ethiopia done a lot to rescue the lives of those in trouble, but it is also working hard to get those who are in normal circumstances well secured than ever.

In a nut shell, since all Ethiopians residing abroad are ambassadors of their country via promoting it to the rest of the world in a very good manner, they have to be provided with a well-organized and proper operational care and support wherever they reside. The role the missions and consulates play in this regard is immeasurable, indeed.

Such a sacred and national issue should not be left only to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, missions, consular offices and Ethiopian Diaspora Communities; rather it requires the amalgamated effort of all. The effort of consolidating citizenship diplomacy has to be given further concentration for it is of pivotal weapon in maintaining citizens' wellbeing.

Herald September 2, 2020