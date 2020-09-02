Ethiopia: 'Every Great Design Begins With an Even Better Story'

interview

Gigi Sebsibe was born in Addis Ababa. She has been working in the interior design and high end furniture field, mostly in the United States. Since she was a child, she has always had an interest in decorating and played around with different ideas to achieve that.

Later on, in the US, she went on to study Interior Design at Northern Virginia Community College and also added other enhancement classes from N.Y. School of Interior Design and Sheffield School of Interior Design.

Bringing her employees to the level of excellence both in quality production and ethical working standards and professionalism is known to be her philosophy.

The Ethiopian Herald had a short stay to talk about her journey in the interior design and furniture manufacturing field as well as the success she had achieved so far. Enjoy your reading.

Herald: When did you start your career in interior design?

Gigi: I started my career in interior design about 30 years ago in the US where I had my own business for a while. Then I worked in a high end furniture store for many years, first as a sales/design consultant and soon after as store manager. I have also been working in the business for the last 13 years, or since I have been back to Ethiopia.

Herald: When was your company established? How many employees do you have?

Gigi: The Company Interior Motifs & Design, Plc (IMD) was established in 2008 as an interior design firm, and in 2011 as a furniture manufacturing plant, here in Addis. The company has so far created jobs for about a total of 53 employees.

Moreover, as we are currently working on designs for the export market, we also plan to have a small institute where trainings will be offered for talented and upcoming decorators and designers, in order create more job opportunities in the future.

Herald: What are the major areas/activities that you perform in the company?

Gigi: We do all residential furniture products for showroom displays and take custom orders for customers that have special designs and needs. Based on our customers' order, we provide furniture manufacturing and interior design and decoration services

From those customers that understand top notch work and customer service, which is paramount at IMD, among our clients are embassies, high government and modern corporate offices, hotels and elegant private homes.

Herald: Can you tell us some of the challenges that women encounter in this sector?

Gigi: Though facing multiple challenges in the business might be inevitable; I cannot say that I have encountered many challenges, really. As this is not a male- only dominated sector, I think I can easily say that the challenges I encounter, although real, are not gender specific.

Herald: Could you mention if there are any training that you offer to empower your employees especially women?

Gigi: We have trained and employed people from all walks of life. We believe that we pay special attention to giving first opportunity to the youths, our senior citizens and the disadvantaged. One such example is a senior gentleman who had been in our household when I was a very young girl, and a young man who is a hearing impaired and a graduate from a technical school in our neighborhood. I also give first chance to my own neighborhood people and try to include women as well.

At the moment, we have women in certain areas of the workshop but we also believe that there is still a lot that needs to be done in that area and personally, I have plans to do that in the near future.

Herald: What is your take on the government's support in backing women who are in business?

Gigi: I think more focus is needed in this sector. I think the government agencies have the necessary information to know about women owned businesses and should come forth with a plan to encourage them in strengthening their businesses.

Herald: Do you think that you have contributed to the nation through your business?

Gigi: I think I have, even though in a small way. In the interior design field, I have had young people join as interns and, after having worked in my company for some time has opened and is running their own successful businesses to date.

And in the furniture business, I have set an example for hard work, high moral and ethical standards and positive teamwork, both in the workshop and showroom level.

Herald: What are you hoping to share to our readers?

Gigi: That with a little patience and perseverance, opportunities for Ethiopian Diaspora are vast and we should believe in ourselves and take the opportunity to help ourselves, our country men and our country in the growth of the nation.

September 2, 2020