Ethiopia: FM Gedu Confers With South Sudanese Delegation

31 August 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Foreign Minister Gedu Andargachew today conferred with South Sudanese delegation led by Minister of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan, Nhial Deng Nhial.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides discussed on issues of jointly developing infrastructures, roads and electricity in particular, to link the two countries and further uplift relations.

They have also underscored the importance of implementing previously signed agreements that were designed to build roads and bridges to connect Ethiopia and South Sudan at various checkpoints.

In addition to the transmission of Energy from Ethiopia to South Sudan, the two sides specifically took time on the possibilities of joint efforts in building the Gambella-Akobo-Bor road project.

During the meeting, Foreign Minister Gedu extended his appreciation for the coming of South Sudanese delegation, which is supportive to further strengthen the longstanding and cordial relationship between the two countries.

Minister of Presidential Affairs of the Republic of South Sudan, Nhial Deng Nhial on his part said connecting the two countries through various infrastructure development projects would create the opportunity to expedite the process of the imminent economic integration of the region.

Governor of Jonglei state, Denay Chagor, Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia, James Morgan, Jeremiah Deng Undersecretary of the Ministry of Roads and Bridges of South Sudan, and others were part of the South Sudanese delegation.

Read the original article on ENA.

