Ethiopia: Ayiteyef Adarash (Dining Hall)

'Ayiteyef Adarash' is located in Dessie Town. It was built by King Michael in 1907E.C. Before it has got its present name by the king, the hall used to be known by the name 'Giber Bet' or Hall for Banquets.

The name Ayiteyef, to mean 'no one is discriminated or isolated' was emerged as the hall was open for all people irrespective of any differences - status, religious and ethnic, or any other backgrounds. A person with disabilities including underprivileged segment of the societies used to be served without any prejudices or favoritisms equally with the rest of the customers. The king and queen were also served along with their servants.

As historians stated, in earlier times, it was common for the king and queen to held Gebir Mabelat (inviting the people for banquet and feed the society regardless of any differences. Thus, the King, to accommodate all the invitees all together, built the hall as a feeding center as tents were not enough to serve all.

Various sources indicate that soldiers, royal families along with higher officials used to dine together in the hall. It is believed that the fact that the members of the royal families enjoyed dining together with the general people had contributed a significant role in the establishment of the city.

As R.J. Horvath stated in a piece entitled, 'The Wandering Capitals of Ethiopia' at the Gebir, the structure which dictated the priests and royal family to dine in a particular space and then the rest of the social class hierarchically serves to reinstate an organization of the kingdom.

Ayiteyef Adarash was built by professionals who came from Greece, Armenia and individuals from Arab countries. As to sources, the hall was built by local construction materials; apart from the roof and other finishing materials.

According to the flyer that was published in earlier years, the trunks used to construct were collected from Abeliko Woreda, a place known for its forestry resource. The sand and stone were also come from Bokerna and Gerado rivers that are located near to the town.

The other parts of the inputs were also said to be used from the surrounding areas. As the legends go, the wall is made up of mixing powdered limestone and egg yolks as cement.

The hall, surfaced on 2,131 hectares of land, was built with a 10-meter height and one-meter width of 70 pillars. Amazingly, the construction of the hall took only nine months. It has the capacity to serve more than five thousand people, as it is stated in various documents.

After King Michael, the hall was used as an administrative center and later has been used by Ras Emeru Haile Selassie and Prince Asefawosson as a Gebir Bet.

With a few renovating activities, the hall has been serving as a conference hall, it was learnt.

Herald September 2, 2020