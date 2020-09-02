Ethiopia: Authority Drafts Country's First Drone Policy

2 September 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority announced that it drafted the first drone policy to ensure the safety and security of flight related operations.

As the information obtained from the Authority, the policy is helpful to manage issues associated to the country's airline environment.

The policy, as to the source, is also helpful to deliver sufficient air transport through properly identifying the legality of organizations which have been engaging in importing and manufacturing different drones.

The Authority reflected that the drafted policy will be approved after it is discussed with Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

The Authority has finalized preparations to launch the registration of enterprises with a view to strengthening the managing activities centering importing, operating and producing drones.

Naol Dheba Holder and CEO of N jet Dynamic Private Company on his part said that there are a lot of individuals and organizations that commit crimes against countries using drones in different parts of the world, and the country should have its owns regulations so as to protect the occurrences of such type of crimes.

He underscored that the policy is essential to enable the authority and other government bodies to provide enterprise that are engaged on drone objects with a range of supports.

He also stated that as the number of organs that use drone for different purposes has been increasing in the country, a legal framework should be enacted to halt the negative impacts which might be created by these organs.

He also stressed that the policy is supportive to enable the drones operating in the country to work solely in line with the framework of the licenses granted to them.

Herald September 2, 2020

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Zimbabwe Says White Farmers Can Apply To Get Back Seized Land

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.