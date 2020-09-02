Ethiopia: Authority Drafts Country's First Drone Policy

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority announced that it drafted the first drone policy to ensure the safety and security of flight related operations.

As the information obtained from the Authority, the policy is helpful to manage issues associated to the country's airline environment.

The policy, as to the source, is also helpful to deliver sufficient air transport through properly identifying the legality of organizations which have been engaging in importing and manufacturing different drones.

The Authority reflected that the drafted policy will be approved after it is discussed with Information Network Security Agency (INSA).

The Authority has finalized preparations to launch the registration of enterprises with a view to strengthening the managing activities centering importing, operating and producing drones.

Naol Dheba Holder and CEO of N jet Dynamic Private Company on his part said that there are a lot of individuals and organizations that commit crimes against countries using drones in different parts of the world, and the country should have its owns regulations so as to protect the occurrences of such type of crimes.

He underscored that the policy is essential to enable the authority and other government bodies to provide enterprise that are engaged on drone objects with a range of supports.

He also stated that as the number of organs that use drone for different purposes has been increasing in the country, a legal framework should be enacted to halt the negative impacts which might be created by these organs.

He also stressed that the policy is supportive to enable the drones operating in the country to work solely in line with the framework of the licenses granted to them.

