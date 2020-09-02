Kenya: Sh31m Legal Fee Dispute Between City Firm, Kitany to Be Heard Afresh

The High Court has ordered for a fresh hearing of a Sh31 million legal fee dispute pitting a city law firm and a trading company linked to former chief of staff at Deputy President William Ruto's office Marianne Kitany.

The legal costs relate to five cases which the law firm, Triple A Law LLP, had been instructed by the company, Barons Estate Limited, and Ms Kitanny, to act and represent them.

In one file opened in 2019, the advocates claimed Sh2,016,536 for legal fees on account of instructions relating to rendering an opinion and taking instructions to file a suit to recover general and special damages. The case was in regard to a Range Rover (4.4 SDVE Vogue SE) valued at Sh22.3 million.

In the second file, the advocates claimed Sh1,895,200 in relation to a case filed at a Chief Magistrate court in 2018. They had been instructed to strategise, render an opinion, watch brief and, if necessary, go on record. The matter involved the Range Rover vehicle.

In the third case, the advocates claimed Sh25,289,794 in respect of a High Court case for taking instructions to file a suit to recover special and general damages amounting to Sh550 million.

In another file, the advocates claimed fees for instructions to render opinion and to draft a letter of demand to Family Bank for release of logbooks for four motor vehicles and Crawler Bulldozer. The property had been charged to the financial lender at Sh19.8 million. The legal fees claimed by the law firm was Sh563,829.

The advocates also claimed a fee of Sh1,863,041 for instructions to draft a demand letter to Family Bank for release of titles to four land properties (in Runda and Kajiado). The titles had been charged to secure loans from the bank.

Objection

Ms Kitany objected to the legal fees on grounds that the law firm lacked the capacity to make the demands as the advocates were not registered.

While returning the dispute for fresh taxation of the bill of costs, Justice David Majanja also ordered that the matter should be handled by any other Deputy Registrar other than Sammy Aswani Opande. This is because Mr Opande had dismissed a preliminary objection raised by Ms Kittany and her company.

"Having dismissed the preliminary objection on the ground that it did not meet the threshold of a preliminary objection, the proper procedure was to proceed to determine the substance of the objection by calling evidence," said justice Majanja.

In the Preliminary Objection dated October 4, 2019, Ms Kitany and the company raised issues that the applicant is not a registered law firm, hence it is not recognised by law. They further said that the firm is a non-entity that does not have the capacity to institute proceeding in the manner.

The objection was supported by affidavits sworn by Collins Kipchumba Ngetich, a director of Barons Estate Limited and Ms Kitany.

However, the law firm in a response to the evidence procured by the clients said it was insufficient to show that the firm was de-registered. The advocates contended that in any case, the issue of instructions was not contested.