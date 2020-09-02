Tanzania: Mixed Reaction Grips Candidates for House of Rep

SEVERAL candidates for the Members of Zanzibar House of Representatives have expressed their delight after being endorsed as CCM flag bearers to defend their seats in the upcoming General Elections.

The bigwigs who will not stand again this term on CCM ticket include the Minister for Information, Tourism, and Heritage Mr Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, who is replaced by Mr Suleiman Haroub Suleiman for Kiembesamaki constituency.

Other losers are Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Khamis Juma Mwalim, who has been replaced by Mr Ali Suleiman Ameir for Pangawe constituency, and former State Minister, Dr Mwinyihaji Makame Mwadini who has been replaced by Ms Mwanaasha Khamis Juma for Dimani constituency.

The list also has former Minister for Agriculture Rashid Ali Juma, who has been replaced by Ms Rukia Omar Mapuri for Amani constituency.

Prominent and vocal businessman turned politician Mr Mohamed Raza has been replaced by Mr Haji Shaaban to contest for Uzini constituency; while renowned vocal politician in the House of Representatives, Mr Jaku Hashim Ayoub has also been replaced by Mr Soud Nahoda Hassan for Paje.

Mr Jaku had this to say, "I recorded a landslide victory in the primaries in my constituency, but the party at high level decided to drop me, I respect the decision and promise to remain loyal to my party CCM. I will continue working for my party."

Bigwigs celebrating endorsement by their party (CCM) to defend their seats in the October 28t h, 2020 polls include Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman (Makunduchi) - Minister for Good Governance; and Mr Hajji Omar Kheri (Tumbatu)- Minister for Regional Administration.

Mr Haroun Ali Suleiman said "I am happy to be endorsed by my party; I will work hard for the development of the country and my party. I urge everyone in the party to remain united so that we can campaign and win elections."

Mr Shamata Shaame (Micheweni) Deputy Minister for Local Government, Mr Harusi Said Suleiman (Wete) Deputy Minister for Health; Mr Juma Makungu Juma (Kijini) - Deputy Minister for Water; and Mr Simai Mohamed Said (Tunguu) - Deputy Minister for Education, are others who are celebrating.

Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC)'s timetable for the much-awaited elections include: August 26- September 09, 2020 nomination period for Zanzibar Presidency, House of Reps and Councillors, followed by nomination on September 10th before start of campaign on September 11 to October 26, 2020 .