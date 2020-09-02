Tanzania: Angoza, Government Set to Localise SDGs

YOU have a great role to play in implementation and achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs), members of the public have been told.

This was said here by facilitators from Association of Non-Governmental Organisations in Zanzibar (ANGOZA), the government, and UNDP at a meeting set to localise global development goals.

Ms Asha Aboud, Chairperson of ANGOZA said at the meeting here that although the Zanzibar government through local and regional governments are already contributing to quality education through public service provision, there is need to create a learning environment at local level to foster inclusion, human rights and peace, and that each person must support the programme.

"There is a clear necessity for the government to work with the private sector, development partners and NGOs to drum for the implementation of SDGs at all levels so that the intended goals are achieved," said Ms Aboud before ANGOZA Director, Mr Hassan Juma emphasized on the need to strengthen partnership.

The involvement of NGOs and local government in the 'localisation' of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is as per UN guidelines as it complements the Voluntary National Reviews (VNRs).

Ms Shifaa Abdallah from the planning commission- Ministry of Finance and Planning said that collaboration with NGOs is important in achieving the 17 SDGs by 2030, which include No Poverty; Zero Hunger; Good Health and Well-being; Quality Education; Gender Equality; Clean Water and Sanitation; and Affordable and Clean Energy.

Other goals to be achieved are Decent Work and Economic Growth; Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure; Reduced Inequality; Sustainable Cities and Communities; Responsible Consumption and Production; Climate Action; Life below Water; Life on Land; Peace and Justice Strong Institutions; and Partnerships to achieve the Goals.

Mr Ali Shaib Juma from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) liaison office in Zanzibar said "It is an inclusive programme under the slogan 'living no one behind.' Every person should take the SDGs seriously."