East Africa: Four Ways You Can Promote Your Business On IG During Covid-19

Now is the best time to focus on Instagram as a platform, building and connecting with a community during unpredictable times.

September 2, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a crisis that has touched everybody across the globe. Globally, countries imposed lockdowns. We know that a major global recession simply cannot be avoided. We have been thrust right into one. Since December 2019, COVID-19 has been spreading unabated with the number of infections playing catch-up. Edition.cnn.com says workers on all continents are having a tough time handling and coping with the COVIFD-19 associated economic downturn.

Whether via online fitness classes on Instagram Live streaming or Zoom meetings to take-out cocktails, organisations in almost every industry seem to be pivoting. During any kind of modern crisis, people have demonstrated a tendency to be driven to Instagram and other social media platforms for connecting, getting information, and pure entertainment.

Instagram and Facebook have witnessed a 40 per cent rise in usage since more users are tuning into all sorts of live events, sharing updates, and supporting each other with inspiring content and memes. Businesses must realise that even though their customers are focusing their attention on your Instagram, that does not automatically imply that you should go on posting your usual updates. Here are some effective ways of utilising IG for robust lines of communications with your customers and potential customers during COVID-19 or any such crisis situations.

1. It pays to pause all your promotions

You must focus your attention and devote some time to reassess your already planned Instagram posts. It is a wise move to cancel all your previously planned posts and focus on rethinking strategy to respond effectively to the current dire circumstances. Pull back all intended posts that focus on self-interest such as selling a service or product or inviting your Instagram followers to promotional events.

Numerous brands have avoided launching new campaigns, promotion, or branding initiatives seeing how people are not mentally prepared for all just yet. Today, most IG users are focusing their attention on the basic safety of family and friends, near and dear ones, and themselves too.

2. Acknowledge that there is a crisis

Pretending that things are normal is a sign of being unrealistic. Audiences appreciate genuine people who demonstrate authenticity and honesty in all their posts. The 'Gram is the platform where you could reveal to clients; current and future, without any hesitation about what is happening in your industry at this time.

Ensure that you are connecting with your precise target audience and let them understand that there is a real flesh-and-blood person behind all your pictures and posts. You may seek professional guidance from a reputed digital marketing company such as Like4Like for prompt and perfect digital marketing solutions.

3. Focus on broadening your horizons digitally

Since staying quarantined and physical distancing are the new norms presently, businesses must necessarily focus on communicating with their valuable customers in a more innovative and creative way using cutting-edge digital platforms.

IG could assist businesses in staying relevant and keep serving its users things they are passionate about. That implies fostering and bringing communities together. Think of providing effective ways of shopping online rather than focusing on in-store options for instance, and look at providing a versatile and powerful platform for educating and entertaining customers with highly-interactive video experiences.

Some critical tools to use are Instagram Live, IGTV, and Instagram Shopping.

Instagram Live: You could consider bringing your community closer with Instagram Live. Consider hosting Q&A sessions and events online with and convince a friend to join. We have come across public figures, creators, and businesses that have gone live educating and entertaining audiences. For maximum engagement in your Instagram Live streams, consider teasing it in your Stories or Instagram Feed before going live. Remember to post your Stories and live videos once you are done so that it is showcased for a day. You could consider saving your live video as well as uploading it promptly on IGTV.

Instagram Shopping: You must consider offering effective ways of shopping online instead of encouraging in-store shopping. With more and more people maintaining social isolation and social distancing, it a practical move to switch to online shopping via Instagram. You need to ensure that your site's link has been listed in your Instagram account's business bio.

IGTV: Consider using IGTV for sharing long-term content for educating and entertainment purposes. IGTV is the best way of engaging intensely with your target audience simply by deciding to share longer, serialised content that users could tune in whenever they wish. Focus on generating content relating to your business.

4. Convey your brand's message, connect, and interact with your community

Instagram is a powerful social media channel for reaching and connecting positively with your audience at all times irrespective of the fact that you are presently closed or open, modifying your overall business model, offering discounts, sharing products in stock, or assisting your specific community. Today, brands and businesses are increasingly utilising Instagram to fortify their commitment and dedication to their community. Using this to demonstrate optimism and concern during a crisis situation like COVID-19. Effective tools include Instagram Stories and your Instagram Feed.

Instagram Feed: Your Instagram Feed could be used for sharing highlights and relevant communications that your community could see over time.

Instagram Stories: Engage with your followers on Instagram Stories by sharing everyday content and challenges. The power of Instagram Stories could be leveraged effectively for humanising your brand and driving entertaining engagement chiefly with your community. Instagram Stories are seen for just 24 hours making it the perfect destination for sharing messages promptly during the current, fast-evolving and unpredictable landscape.

Kristen Smith is a leading blog writer and content marketing professional with thousands of Like4Like for her postings.