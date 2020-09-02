South Africa: Community Policing Strategy and Community in Blue Successfully Launched

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba launched the Community Policing Strategy during an event that was held at Gateway International Airport on the outskirts of the City of Polokwane on Tuesday, 01 September 2020.

The Community Policing Strategy was first launched by National Head Office, during 2018 and Provinces had to also launch their respective strategies with a view of implementation. The event was also coupled with the launch of Community in Blue Concept as an activity within the broader Community Policing Strategy and culminated in the distribution of Reflector Jackets to the Community Patrollers to enable them to hit the ground running in their respective communities.

During his keynote address, the Provincial Commissioner, called upon all members of the community to stop taking the law into their own hands as this has a potential of derailing us from the actual business of fighting crime jointly.

Preceding this event, the Provincial Police Management held a meeting with stakeholders from Security and Business Sector on the concept of the "Eyes and Ears" Project, also known as the "E2 Project". Spelling out the purpose of launching of the Safer City Concept, the Provincial Commissioner emphasized on the importance of the Police and Private Security Industry working together in fighting crime.

The Eyes and Ears Project will ultimately give birth to the launch of the Safer City Project in the Province. Major General Henkel, attached to the National Inspectorate Division, made a presentation on the E2 Concept.

Mr Burgers, representing Business Against Crime, unpacked the Eyes and Ears Project (E2 Project) and specifically flagged on how this project can give more impetus on crime fighting initiatives.

The stakeholders present were, the Deputy Provincial Commissioner responsible for Policing Major General Jan Scheepers, Major General Hankel from the SAPS National Head Office, the retired Lieutenant General Amon Mashego, The Acting HOD of the Department of Transport and Community Safety Mr Stander, the Saps District Commissioners, the Private Security Companies and the Business Against Crime role players.

The stakeholders in attendance largely commended the South African Police Service in Limpopo for their consistent efforts in the fight against illegal mining, farm attacks and several other serious crimes.

Major General Scheepers highlighted the fact that the presence of both the Police and all the stakeholders should shape this Province into the level of a crime free zone.