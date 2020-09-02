South Africa: Head of Eastern Cape Health Department Resigns, Moves to Advise the Premier

1 September 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Lauded by some for bringing stability to the department and slated by his critics for leaving it behind in tatters, one of the longest-serving superintendents-general in the Eastern Cape Department of Health, Dr Thobile Mbengashe, resigned from his position on Tuesday to take up a post as a special adviser to Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

In September 2013 Dr Thobile Mbengashe was appointed as the superintendent-general of the Eastern Cape Department of Health as civil society put pressure on the provincial government to appoint a permanent head of the department.

At the time the department saw a succession of acting superintendents-general without anybody wanting to accept the job that was seen as almost impossible to do.

Mbengashe was handed the poisoned chalice. A great burden of hope was placed on the shoulders of the soft-spoken man with the superb bedside manner, power to convince, the quick laugh and the precise, enunciated way of speaking.

Seven years later, to the day, on Tuesday he resigned from his job to take up a position as an adviser to Premier Oscar Mabuyane, leaving a department with crumbling infrastructure, struggles to access medication, massive supply chain problems, critical human resources issues, the management of many...

