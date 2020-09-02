South Africa: Free State Hawks Arrest Scammer for Pension Fund Theft

press release

Free State — A suspect aged 39, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 01 September on charges of theft and fraud to the value of R 481 190 following her arrest on Monday, 31 August 2020.

The suspect posed in a guise of a traditional healer, operating in the Goldfields area and the victim made her way from QwaQwa to consult with the accused.

During the consultation process that ensued in august 2017, the victim was allegedly made to believe that she could become an overnight millionaire if she resigns from her teaching career and takes all her pension money and give it to the suspect for some rituals that would turn the R481 190 into R4 million Rand.

The QwaQwa based professional teacher resigned in December 2018 and handed the money to suspect in anticipation of great returns and the money was allegedly used for personal gain. Realising later that she had been conned, she reported the matter in October 2019 to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime investigating team for investigation.