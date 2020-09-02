South Africa: Free State Hawks Arrest Scammer for Pension Fund Theft

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Free State — A suspect aged 39, appeared in the Welkom Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 01 September on charges of theft and fraud to the value of R 481 190 following her arrest on Monday, 31 August 2020.

The suspect posed in a guise of a traditional healer, operating in the Goldfields area and the victim made her way from QwaQwa to consult with the accused.

During the consultation process that ensued in august 2017, the victim was allegedly made to believe that she could become an overnight millionaire if she resigns from her teaching career and takes all her pension money and give it to the suspect for some rituals that would turn the R481 190 into R4 million Rand.

The QwaQwa based professional teacher resigned in December 2018 and handed the money to suspect in anticipation of great returns and the money was allegedly used for personal gain. Realising later that she had been conned, she reported the matter in October 2019 to the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime investigating team for investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.