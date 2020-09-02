South Africa: Welkom Restaurant Manager Summoned for Defrauding Employer

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Free State — A 37-year-old former restaurant manager, accused of stealing thousands of rands from well-established chain restaurant in Welkom, is expected to appear in the local court on 29 September 2020, for fraud after he was issued with a court summons on Monday, 31 August 2020 following a Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

The former manager faces forty three (43) counts of fraud allegedly committed against his employer during 10 January 2018 to 25 May 2018. The accused was entrusted with the responsibility for the daily cash-up, compilation of cash schedules and submitting day's takings to the financial office.

It is alleged that the accused instead completed two different cash registers on a daily basis and kept the cash from the correct register for himself whilst he submitted the fraudulent one to the main office which resulted in the restaurant losing just over R260 000.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.