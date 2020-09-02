South Africa: Welkom Restaurant Manager Summoned for Defrauding Employer

press release

Free State — A 37-year-old former restaurant manager, accused of stealing thousands of rands from well-established chain restaurant in Welkom, is expected to appear in the local court on 29 September 2020, for fraud after he was issued with a court summons on Monday, 31 August 2020 following a Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation.

The former manager faces forty three (43) counts of fraud allegedly committed against his employer during 10 January 2018 to 25 May 2018. The accused was entrusted with the responsibility for the daily cash-up, compilation of cash schedules and submitting day's takings to the financial office.

It is alleged that the accused instead completed two different cash registers on a daily basis and kept the cash from the correct register for himself whilst he submitted the fraudulent one to the main office which resulted in the restaurant losing just over R260 000.