South Africa: DA Notes the Resignation of John Moodey

Mr Moodey's departure is both unfortunate and unnecessary. The Democratic Alliance (DA) believe that he is making a mistake because the DA is the only Party that can unseat the ANC and deliver a fair, effective and accountable government.

John has cited alleged unfairness through the charges he faces before our Federal Legal Commission. We confirm that due process was followed, as it always has been. We reject the allegation that these charges amount to a witch-hunt against him.

It is very unfortunate that he plays the race card to justify his decision to avoid due process.

The DA remains committed to growing our support in all communities across our diverse society. To this extent, we are pleased to see our growth during the last 5 months. We are well on course to become the core of a realigned majority that will defeat the ANC, bring good governance, ensure an economic recovery and an open opportunity society for our country.

We thank John for his service and wish him well for his future.