South Africa: Men Nabbed With Four Firearms Due in Court

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

In the early hours of today, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted at Pomeroy where four unlicensed firearms were recovered.

The team went to Obanjeni area at two homesteads where a search was conducted. Upon searching at the first premise, a 35-year-old man was found in possession two unlicensed firearms with three ammunition. They proceeded to a second homestead where a 50-year-old man was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and two rounds of ammunition. Both suspects were placed under arrest for illegal possession of firearms. They are appearing today before the Umsinga Magistrate's Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of firearms. "The community members must expect more police visibility in their areas as our operations are still in full swing," he said.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.