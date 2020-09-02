South Africa: Men Nabbed With Four Firearms Due in Court

press release

In the early hours of today, a multi-disciplinary operation was conducted at Pomeroy where four unlicensed firearms were recovered.

The team went to Obanjeni area at two homesteads where a search was conducted. Upon searching at the first premise, a 35-year-old man was found in possession two unlicensed firearms with three ammunition. They proceeded to a second homestead where a 50-year-old man was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and two rounds of ammunition. Both suspects were placed under arrest for illegal possession of firearms. They are appearing today before the Umsinga Magistrate's Court.

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the recovery of firearms. "The community members must expect more police visibility in their areas as our operations are still in full swing," he said.