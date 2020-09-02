East Africa: Rebecca Miano Reappointed Kengen Md & CEO At Kengen

KenGen has renewed the contract of its Managing Director for a further three years, following the lapse of her first three-year tenure at the power generator. Board chairman Joshua Choge said the decision was taken after a "rigorous evaluation process" and her "exemplary performance" at the helm of the power producer.

"During Miano's first tenure, the company has continued on an upward growth trajectory, consistently reporting good corporate financial performance despite a difficult operating environment that has affected many other businesses globally," he said in a statement.

Miano became the first woman managing director and CEO of the State-owned firm in November 2017 after holding the position in acting capacity following the exit of Albert Mugo when he clocked the retirement age of 60.

The KenGen board said Monday the firm has continued to grow in terms of assets to post impressive results and generate adequate cash flows under Miano's leadership.

"This enabled KenGen to pay a dividend of Kshs 2.6 billion to shareholders for the financial year 2018, followed by the successful final redemption of the listed KenGen Public Infrastructure Bond in October 2019," he said in a notice to shareholders.

Miano joined the power producer in 1998 and has worked in various roles including a senior legal officer, assistant company secretary, legal affairs director, and corporate governance.

She holds a Bachelor of Laws Degree with Honours, a Diploma in Law and post-graduate studies in Comparative Law and is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya (ICPSK) and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).