South Africa: Coronavirus Case at Sakhile Police Station

MPUMALANGA All communities serviced by the Sakhile Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from Standerton Police Station.

To access the station, the community should call (017) 719 1250 radio control for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Sakhile Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Thursday, 03 September 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mbatha can also be contacted at 082 565 6433.