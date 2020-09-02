South Africa: Coronavirus Case at Sakhile Police Station

2 September 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

MPUMALANGA All communities serviced by the Sakhile Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to a member who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated from Standerton Police Station.

To access the station, the community should call (017) 719 1250 radio control for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Sakhile Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of the temporary closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Thursday, 03 September 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander, Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Mbatha can also be contacted at 082 565 6433.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.